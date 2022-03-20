Amit Sinha Sells 7,358 Shares of Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) Stock

Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Rating) President Amit Sinha sold 7,358 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.09, for a total value of $1,494,336.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Amit Sinha also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, December 23rd, Amit Sinha sold 8,333 shares of Zscaler stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $322.68, for a total value of $2,688,892.44.

On Tuesday, December 21st, Amit Sinha sold 20,000 shares of Zscaler stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $308.94, for a total value of $6,178,800.00.

Shares of ZS opened at $222.71 on Friday. Zscaler, Inc. has a twelve month low of $157.03 and a twelve month high of $376.11. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $244.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $282.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.42 billion, a PE ratio of -93.58 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74.

Zscaler ( NASDAQ:ZS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $255.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $241.87 million. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 51.11% and a negative net margin of 38.47%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 62.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.39) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Zscaler, Inc. will post -2.34 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Zscaler by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 39,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,614,000 after acquiring an additional 2,735 shares in the last quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Zscaler by 201.6% in the 3rd quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC now owns 7,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,902,000 after buying an additional 4,849 shares in the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Zscaler in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $244,000. Archford Capital Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Zscaler by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 3,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,269,000 after buying an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Levin Capital Strategies L.P. purchased a new stake in Zscaler in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $393,000. 43.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ZS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wedbush reduced their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $400.00 to $330.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Zscaler from $365.00 to $295.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. TheStreet cut Zscaler from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Citigroup began coverage on Zscaler in a research report on Monday, January 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $310.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on Zscaler from $310.00 to $257.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $323.66.

About Zscaler

Zscaler, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based internet security platform. It provides integrated and comprehensive solutions to customers using cloud platform, the Zscaler Zero Trust Exchange. The firm offers Zcaler internet access, private access, digital experience, and cloud protection. The company was founded by Jagtar Singh Chaudhry and K.

