Analysts Anticipate Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $40.22 Million

Analysts expect Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC – Get Rating) to post $40.22 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have made estimates for Blueprint Medicines’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $53.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $30.90 million. Blueprint Medicines reported sales of $21.58 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 86.4%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Blueprint Medicines will report full-year sales of $192.44 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $173.20 million to $212.18 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $353.77 million, with estimates ranging from $253.00 million to $546.80 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Blueprint Medicines.

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($5.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.67) by ($4.73). The firm had revenue of $107.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $104.14 million. Blueprint Medicines had a negative net margin of 357.66% and a negative return on equity of 31.04%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 213.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.53) EPS.

Several brokerages have recently commented on BPMC. Guggenheim upped their price objective on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $120.00 to $122.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $126.00 price objective on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a research report on Monday, February 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $71.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Blueprint Medicines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 26th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $151.00 price objective on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Blueprint Medicines has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $107.08.

In other news, insider Ariel Hurley sold 761 shares of Blueprint Medicines stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.27, for a total transaction of $45,865.47. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider L. Becker Hewes sold 2,219 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $133,140.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 5,575 shares of company stock valued at $327,064. 3.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Blueprint Medicines during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $86,351,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in Blueprint Medicines during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,656,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,336,874 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $571,632,000 after purchasing an additional 138,860 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,747,721 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $187,198,000 after purchasing an additional 30,557 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EFG Asset Management North America Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Blueprint Medicines during the fourth quarter worth $12,082,000.

NASDAQ:BPMC traded up $2.24 on Tuesday, hitting $65.06. The stock had a trading volume of 1,227,298 shares, compared to its average volume of 722,335. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $69.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $91.22. Blueprint Medicines has a 1-year low of $53.26 and a 1-year high of $117.86.

Blueprint Medicines Corporation, a precision therapy company, develops medicines for genomically defined cancers and blood disorders in the United States and internationally. The company is developing AYVAKIT for the treatment of systemic mastocytosis (SM) and gastrointestinal stromal tumors; BLU-263, an orally available, potent, and KIT inhibitor for the treatment of non-advanced SM and other mast cell disorders; and Fisogatinib, an orally available and potent inhibitor for the treatment of hepatocellular carcinoma.

