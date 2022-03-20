Analysts Anticipate Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI) to Announce $0.24 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI – Get Rating) will report earnings of $0.24 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Cogent Communications’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.16 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.41. Cogent Communications posted earnings per share of $0.41 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 41.5%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Cogent Communications will report full year earnings of $0.96 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.68 to $1.08. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $1.20 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.83 to $1.36. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Cogent Communications.

Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The technology company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.04. Cogent Communications had a negative return on equity of 12.02% and a net margin of 8.17%. The business had revenue of $147.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $149.14 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.19 earnings per share. Cogent Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

CCOI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Cogent Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $57.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Cogent Communications from $89.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Cogent Communications from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $82.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Cogent Communications from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Cogent Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.88.

Shares of NASDAQ CCOI traded up $1.00 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $64.90. 542,723 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 313,101. Cogent Communications has a 1-year low of $57.23 and a 1-year high of $80.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.01 and a beta of 0.21. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $63.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.54.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be paid a $0.855 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 8th. This represents a $3.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.27%. This is a positive change from Cogent Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. Cogent Communications’s dividend payout ratio is 332.04%.

In other Cogent Communications news, CRO James Bubeck sold 1,920 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.94, for a total value of $120,844.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP John B. Chang sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.96, for a total transaction of $37,776.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 2,770 shares of company stock worth $174,446. 11.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Cogent Communications by 16.9% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,091 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in Cogent Communications by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,058 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA increased its position in Cogent Communications by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 9,271 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $679,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System increased its position in Cogent Communications by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 16,915 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,238,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in Cogent Communications by 41.7% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 792 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. 86.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides high-speed Internet access, private network, and data center colocation space services in North America, Europe, Asia, South America, Australia, and Africa. The company offers on-net Internet access and private network services to law firms, financial services firms, and advertising and marketing firms, as well as heath care providers, educational institutions and other professional services businesses, other Internet service providers, telephone companies, cable television companies, Web hosting companies, media service providers, mobile phone operators, content delivery network companies, and commercial content and application service providers.

