Analysts Anticipate Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) to Announce $4.75 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH – Get Rating) will post earnings per share of $4.75 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Molina Healthcare’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $4.31 and the highest estimate coming in at $5.17. Molina Healthcare reported earnings of $4.44 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, April 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Molina Healthcare will report full year earnings of $17.27 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $17.00 to $17.94. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $19.57 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $18.98 to $20.74. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Molina Healthcare.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $2.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.82 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $7.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.13 billion. Molina Healthcare had a net margin of 2.37% and a return on equity of 32.76%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.51) EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MOH. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Molina Healthcare from $345.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare from $304.00 to $308.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare from $397.00 to $365.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare from $365.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $335.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $323.40.

Shares of Molina Healthcare stock traded up $5.94 during trading on Friday, reaching $343.35. The company had a trading volume of 806,335 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,193,454. The company has a market cap of $20.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $303.79 and its 200-day moving average is $296.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43. Molina Healthcare has a fifty-two week low of $228.65 and a fifty-two week high of $344.68.

In other news, Director Steven J. Orlando sold 591 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.00, for a total value of $183,801.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ronna Romney sold 195 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.21, for a total transaction of $61,075.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 5,986 shares of company stock worth $1,882,749. 1.49% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MOH. American Trust acquired a new stake in Molina Healthcare during the fourth quarter worth about $367,000. BOKF NA grew its stake in Molina Healthcare by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. BOKF NA now owns 7,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,510,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Molina Healthcare in the fourth quarter worth about $177,876,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Molina Healthcare in the fourth quarter worth about $247,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Molina Healthcare in the fourth quarter worth about $85,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.32% of the company’s stock.

Molina Healthcare, Inc engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the Health Plans and Other segments. The Health Plans segment consists of health plans in 11 states and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico and includes direct delivery business. The Other segment includes the historical results of the MMIS and behavioral health subsidiaries.

