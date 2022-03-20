Analysts Anticipate Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMO) to Announce -$0.32 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages predict that Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMO – Get Rating) will post earnings of ($0.32) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Sangamo Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.13) and the lowest is ($0.41). Sangamo Therapeutics also posted earnings of ($0.32) per share in the same quarter last year. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Sangamo Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($1.34) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.74) to ($0.43). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($1.35) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.88) to ($0.50). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Sangamo Therapeutics.

Sangamo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGMO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $27.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.36 million. Sangamo Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 161.05% and a negative return on equity of 42.04%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.29) earnings per share.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on SGMO shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sangamo Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Sangamo Therapeutics from $9.00 to $6.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Wedbush restated a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Sangamo Therapeutics in a research note on Sunday, February 27th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Sangamo Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.10.

Shares of NASDAQ:SGMO opened at $6.17 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $900.63 million, a PE ratio of -4.98 and a beta of 1.51. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $5.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.78. Sangamo Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $5.10 and a 1 year high of $13.93.

In related news, major shareholder Biogen Inc. sold 81,187 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.55, for a total value of $694,148.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SGMO. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,662,880 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $87,472,000 after buying an additional 372,615 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Sangamo Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $161,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $114,000. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 83,860 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $629,000 after buying an additional 3,972 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 168,498 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,264,000 after buying an additional 4,972 shares during the period. 51.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biotechnology company, which engages in the research and development of zinc finger proteins. It focuses on three therapeutic areas: inherited metabolic diseases, central nervous system, and diseases and immunology, which comprises inflammatory and autoimmune diseases.

