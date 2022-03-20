Analysts Expect 2seventy bio Inc (NASDAQ:TSVT) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $21.08 Million

Posted by on Mar 20th, 2022

Analysts expect 2seventy bio Inc (NASDAQ:TSVTGet Rating) to report sales of $21.08 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for 2seventy bio’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $30.92 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $11.81 million. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that 2seventy bio will report full-year sales of $55.81 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $43.50 million to $69.41 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $81.87 million, with estimates ranging from $34.50 million to $138.49 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover 2seventy bio.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. SVB Leerink started coverage on 2seventy bio in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of 2seventy bio in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of 2seventy bio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, 2seventy bio has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.00.

NASDAQ TSVT traded up $1.39 on Thursday, reaching $16.30. The company had a trading volume of 1,005,017 shares, compared to its average volume of 383,911. 2seventy bio has a fifty-two week low of $11.43 and a fifty-two week high of $64.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $16.03.

In other 2seventy bio news, CEO Nick Leschly sold 3,270 shares of 2seventy bio stock in a transaction on Friday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.91, for a total value of $78,185.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Philip D. Gregory sold 1,452 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.91, for a total transaction of $34,717.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 7,721 shares of company stock worth $167,715.

About 2seventy bio (Get Rating)

2seventy bio Inc is a cell and gene therapy company. It focuses on the research, development, and commercialization of treatments for cancer. 2seventy bio Inc is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on 2seventy bio (TSVT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for 2seventy bio (NASDAQ:TSVT)

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for 2seventy bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 2seventy bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.