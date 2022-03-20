Analysts Expect 2seventy bio Inc (NASDAQ:TSVT) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $21.08 Million

Analysts expect 2seventy bio Inc (NASDAQ:TSVT – Get Rating) to report sales of $21.08 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for 2seventy bio’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $30.92 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $11.81 million. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that 2seventy bio will report full-year sales of $55.81 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $43.50 million to $69.41 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $81.87 million, with estimates ranging from $34.50 million to $138.49 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover 2seventy bio.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. SVB Leerink started coverage on 2seventy bio in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of 2seventy bio in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of 2seventy bio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, 2seventy bio has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.00.

NASDAQ TSVT traded up $1.39 on Thursday, reaching $16.30. The company had a trading volume of 1,005,017 shares, compared to its average volume of 383,911. 2seventy bio has a fifty-two week low of $11.43 and a fifty-two week high of $64.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $16.03.

In other 2seventy bio news, CEO Nick Leschly sold 3,270 shares of 2seventy bio stock in a transaction on Friday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.91, for a total value of $78,185.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Philip D. Gregory sold 1,452 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.91, for a total transaction of $34,717.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 7,721 shares of company stock worth $167,715.

2seventy bio Inc is a cell and gene therapy company. It focuses on the research, development, and commercialization of treatments for cancer. 2seventy bio Inc is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

