Analysts Expect Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) Will Announce Earnings of $0.61 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Get Rating) to report $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Amphenol’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.63 and the lowest is $0.60. Amphenol reported earnings of $0.52 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 17.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, April 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Amphenol will report full-year earnings of $2.75 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.63 to $2.83. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $3.02 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.73 to $3.18. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Amphenol.

Get Amphenol alerts:

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.77 billion. Amphenol had a net margin of 14.63% and a return on equity of 26.17%. Amphenol’s quarterly revenue was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.56 earnings per share.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on APH. Cowen cut Amphenol from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Amphenol from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $82.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Amphenol from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amphenol presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.78.

Amphenol stock opened at $76.74 on Friday. Amphenol has a 1-year low of $62.54 and a 1-year high of $88.45. The company’s 50-day moving average is $76.93 and its 200 day moving average is $79.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 1.66.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 22nd will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 21st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.50%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in APH. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Amphenol in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amphenol during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amphenol during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in shares of Amphenol by 83.1% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 659 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in Amphenol during the 4th quarter worth $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.24% of the company’s stock.

Amphenol Company Profile (Get Rating)

Amphenol Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of electrical, electronic and fiber optic connectors, interconnect systems, antennas, sensors and sensor-based products, and coaxial and high-speed specialty cable. It operates through the Interconnect Products and Assemblies, and Cables Products and Solutions segments.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Amphenol (APH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Amphenol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amphenol and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.