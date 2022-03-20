Analysts Expect e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $90.65 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELFGet Rating) will post sales of $90.65 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have made estimates for e.l.f. Beauty’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $94.50 million and the lowest is $87.10 million. e.l.f. Beauty reported sales of $92.67 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 2.2%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that e.l.f. Beauty will report full year sales of $377.90 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $374.10 million to $381.50 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $401.54 million, with estimates ranging from $391.30 million to $412.40 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for e.l.f. Beauty.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELFGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.06. e.l.f. Beauty had a net margin of 5.32% and a return on equity of 10.77%. The company had revenue of $98.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $95.05 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.15 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $34.00 to $32.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of e.l.f. Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, e.l.f. Beauty has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.38.

Shares of ELF opened at $25.92 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.48. The company has a current ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.21 and a beta of 2.02. e.l.f. Beauty has a 12 month low of $22.22 and a 12 month high of $33.63.

In other news, insider Scott Milsten sold 5,398 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.83, for a total transaction of $166,420.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Joshua Allen Franks sold 8,094 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.81, for a total transaction of $208,906.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 78,944 shares of company stock worth $2,108,089. Company insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 1.6% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 27,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $784,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in e.l.f. Beauty by 5.0% during the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 12,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 0.8% during the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 79,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,304,000 after purchasing an additional 624 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 8,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 636 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 33.3% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.86% of the company’s stock.

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of cosmetic and skin-care product. It operates through the U.S and International geographical segments. The company focuses on the e-commerce, national retailers, and international business channels. Its product portfolio includes eyes, lips, face, kits, tools, and skin care categories.

