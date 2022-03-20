Analysts Expect Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN) Will Announce Earnings of $0.72 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.72 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Repligen’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.76 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.66. Repligen posted earnings per share of $0.68 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Repligen will report full-year earnings of $3.26 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.24 to $3.28. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $3.83 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.60 to $4.12. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Repligen.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The biotechnology company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $186.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $178.27 million. Repligen had a net margin of 19.13% and a return on equity of 10.58%. The firm’s revenue was up 71.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share.

RGEN has been the topic of several analyst reports. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on shares of Repligen from $275.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Repligen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, February 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $291.63.

In related news, Director Thomas F. Ryan, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.03, for a total transaction of $396,060.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Repligen by 1.7% in the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 46,702 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $13,496,000 after buying an additional 780 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Repligen by 5.6% in the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 63,124 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $18,242,000 after buying an additional 3,355 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Repligen by 182.2% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 28,325 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $8,186,000 after buying an additional 18,289 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Repligen in the third quarter valued at $816,000. Finally, Samson Rock Capital LLP acquired a new stake in Repligen during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,932,000. 86.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:RGEN traded up $10.54 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $191.43. 608,905 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 375,641. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.46 and a beta of 0.91. Repligen has a twelve month low of $156.27 and a twelve month high of $327.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $187.12 and a 200 day moving average of $243.09.

Repligen Corp. provides bioprocessing technologies and solutions used in the process of manufacturing biologic drugs. It serves through the following product lines: Chromatography, Filtration and OEM Products (Proteins). The Chromatography product line includes a number of products used in the downstream purification and quality control of biological drugs.

