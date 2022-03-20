Analysts Set ADMA Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA) Target Price at $5.70

Shares of ADMA Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $5.70.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered ADMA Biologics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 27th.

Get ADMA Biologics alerts:

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ADMA. Stonepine Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ADMA Biologics in the 4th quarter valued at $13,975,000. Clearline Capital LP increased its holdings in shares of ADMA Biologics by 749.7% in the 4th quarter. Clearline Capital LP now owns 6,350,694 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $8,954,000 after acquiring an additional 5,603,249 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of ADMA Biologics by 54.1% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 10,612,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $14,964,000 after acquiring an additional 3,727,960 shares during the period. Maven Securities LTD purchased a new position in shares of ADMA Biologics in the 4th quarter valued at $4,675,000. Finally, Altium Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of ADMA Biologics in the 3rd quarter valued at $4,653,000. 32.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ADMA stock traded up $0.05 on Friday, reaching $1.71. 1,960,921 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,667,121. ADMA Biologics has a 52 week low of $1.01 and a 52 week high of $2.63. The company has a current ratio of 5.41, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $334.84 million, a PE ratio of -2.67 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.39.

About ADMA Biologics (Get Rating)

ADMA Biologics, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which is engaged in manufacturing, marketing, and developing specialty plasma-derived biologics. The firm operates through the following business segments: ADMA BioManufacturing, Plasma Collection Center, and Corporate. The ADMA BioManufacturing segment consists of immune globulin manufacturing and development operations.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for ADMA Biologics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ADMA Biologics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.