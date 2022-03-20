Analysts Set ADMA Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA) Target Price at $5.70

Shares of ADMA Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $5.70.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered ADMA Biologics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 27th.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ADMA. Stonepine Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ADMA Biologics in the 4th quarter valued at $13,975,000. Clearline Capital LP increased its holdings in shares of ADMA Biologics by 749.7% in the 4th quarter. Clearline Capital LP now owns 6,350,694 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $8,954,000 after acquiring an additional 5,603,249 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of ADMA Biologics by 54.1% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 10,612,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $14,964,000 after acquiring an additional 3,727,960 shares during the period. Maven Securities LTD purchased a new position in shares of ADMA Biologics in the 4th quarter valued at $4,675,000. Finally, Altium Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of ADMA Biologics in the 3rd quarter valued at $4,653,000. 32.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About ADMA Biologics
ADMA Biologics, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which is engaged in manufacturing, marketing, and developing specialty plasma-derived biologics. The firm operates through the following business segments: ADMA BioManufacturing, Plasma Collection Center, and Corporate. The ADMA BioManufacturing segment consists of immune globulin manufacturing and development operations.
