Analysts Set Alamos Gold Inc. (TSE:AGI) Price Target at C$12.06

Shares of Alamos Gold Inc. (TSE:AGI – Get Rating) (NYSE:AGI) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$12.06.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered Alamos Gold to a “hold” rating and set a C$10.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Royal Bank of Canada set a C$8.00 target price on Alamos Gold and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. TD Securities cut their target price on Alamos Gold from C$14.50 to C$14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. CIBC cut their target price on Alamos Gold from C$14.50 to C$13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, National Bankshares upped their target price on Alamos Gold from C$10.50 to C$11.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd.

Get Alamos Gold alerts:

In related news, Senior Officer Colin Webster sold 17,166 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$11.15, for a total transaction of C$191,347.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,585 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$229,458.94.

Shares of AGI opened at C$10.43 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$9.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$9.56. Alamos Gold has a 52-week low of C$8.30 and a 52-week high of C$11.33. The firm has a market cap of C$4.09 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.032 per share. This is a positive change from Alamos Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.13 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 16th. Alamos Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently -34.40%.

About Alamos Gold (Get Rating)

Alamos Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and extraction of gold in North America, Canada, and Mexico. It also explores for silver and precious metals. The company's flagship project is the Young-Davidson mine, which includes contiguous mineral leases and claims totaling 5,587 ha located in Northern Ontario, Canada.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Alamos Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alamos Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.