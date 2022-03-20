Analysts Set BELLUS Health Inc. (NASDAQ:BLU) PT at $14.35

BELLUS Health Inc. (NASDAQ:BLU – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $14.35.
BLU has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BELLUS Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.75 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. BTIG Research upped their target price on BELLUS Health from $13.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on BELLUS Health from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on BELLUS Health from $12.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their target price on BELLUS Health from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th.
NASDAQ BLU opened at $6.51 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.36. BELLUS Health has a 12 month low of $2.60 and a 12 month high of $9.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $692.66 million, a PE ratio of -7.23 and a beta of 0.29.
A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BLU. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in BELLUS Health in the second quarter worth approximately $110,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of BELLUS Health by 433.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 256,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $799,000 after purchasing an additional 208,746 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of BELLUS Health by 248.8% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 2,309,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,183,000 after purchasing an additional 1,647,612 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BELLUS Health in the second quarter worth approximately $2,279,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of BELLUS Health by 10.8% in the second quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 21,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 2,117 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.92% of the company’s stock.
BELLUS Health Company Profile (Get Rating)
BELLUS Health, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing novel therapeutics for the treatment of cough hypersensitivity and other hypersensitization disorders. Its product BLU-5937, is being developed for the treatment of chronic cough and chronic pruritus, or chronic itch. The company was founded on June 17, 1993 and is headquartered in Laval, Canada.
