Analysts Set fuboTV Inc. (NYSE:FUBO) PT at $24.71

fuboTV Inc. (NYSE:FUBO – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the ten research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $24.71.

FUBO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of fuboTV from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Roth Capital decreased their target price on shares of fuboTV from $45.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. Wedbush cut their price target on shares of fuboTV from $53.00 to $32.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of fuboTV from $42.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of fuboTV from $60.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 21st.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in fuboTV in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new position in shares of fuboTV during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of fuboTV by 307.1% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 1,646 shares during the last quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of fuboTV by 266.7% during the 3rd quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. now owns 2,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new position in fuboTV in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors own 40.78% of the company’s stock.

FUBO opened at $7.96 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. fuboTV has a 52-week low of $6.01 and a 52-week high of $35.10. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.70.

fuboTV (NYSE:FUBO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.76) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.66) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $231.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $213.27 million. fuboTV had a negative return on equity of 52.98% and a negative net margin of 59.84%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 119.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.39) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that fuboTV will post -2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

fuboTV, Inc operates as a digital entertainment company. It focuses on offering consumers a live television (TV) streaming platform for sports, news and entertainment through fuboTV. The company was founded by David Gandler, Alberto Horihuela Suarez and Sung Ho Choi on February 20, 2009 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

