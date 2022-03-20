Analysts Set KS Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:KPLUY) PT at $19.65

Shares of KS Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:KPLUY – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the thirteen brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $21.20.

KPLUY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of KS Aktiengesellschaft from €17.10 ($18.79) to €25.00 ($27.47) in a research report on Thursday. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of KS Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of KS Aktiengesellschaft from €17.00 ($18.68) to €22.00 ($24.18) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of KS Aktiengesellschaft to €17.30 ($19.01) in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of KS Aktiengesellschaft from €18.10 ($19.89) to €20.50 ($22.53) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday.

Shares of KPLUY opened at $13.58 on Thursday. KS Aktiengesellschaft has a 52 week low of $4.83 and a 52 week high of $14.40. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.36.

K+S AG is a holding company, which engages in the business of mining and processing of mineral raw materials. It offers mineral products for markets including agriculture, industry, consumers, communities, waste management, and transportation and logistics. The company was founded in 1889 and is headquartered in Kassel, Germany.

