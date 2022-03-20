Analysts Set OneSpan Inc. (NASDAQ:OSPN) PT at $30.00

Shares of OneSpan Inc. (NASDAQ:OSPN – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $30.00.

Several analysts have recently commented on OSPN shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of OneSpan from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 26th. Craig Hallum began coverage on OneSpan in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their price objective on OneSpan from $32.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

Get OneSpan alerts:

Shares of OneSpan stock opened at $13.59 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $15.06 and its 200 day moving average is $17.25. OneSpan has a one year low of $11.93 and a one year high of $29.17.

OneSpan ( NASDAQ:OSPN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.14). OneSpan had a negative return on equity of 10.97% and a negative net margin of 14.26%. The company had revenue of $59.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.55 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.03 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that OneSpan will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

In other OneSpan news, major shareholder T Kendall Hunt sold 15,585 shares of OneSpan stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.87, for a total value of $247,333.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 19.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of OneSpan by 21.7% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 539 shares in the last quarter. JBF Capital Inc. raised its stake in OneSpan by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. JBF Capital Inc. now owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in OneSpan during the fourth quarter valued at $182,000. Caxton Associates LP bought a new position in OneSpan during the third quarter valued at $205,000. Finally, AXA S.A. purchased a new position in shares of OneSpan in the 3rd quarter worth $220,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.95% of the company’s stock.

About OneSpan (Get Rating)

OneSpan, Inc engages in the design, development, and marketing of security solutions for identity, security, and business productivity that protect and facilitate transactions online, via mobile devices, and in-person. Its solutions has the following functions: secure access to online accounts, data, assets, and applications for global enterprises; provide tools for application developers to easily integrate security functions into their web-based and mobile applications; and facilitate digital transactions involving the signing, sending, and managing of documents.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for OneSpan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OneSpan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.