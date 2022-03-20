Analysts Set Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy, S.A. (OTCMKTS:GCTAF) Price Target at $24.14

Shares of Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy, S.A. (OTCMKTS:GCTAF – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $24.14.

GCTAF has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy from €22.00 ($24.18) to €18.50 ($20.33) in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy from €20.00 ($21.98) to €21.50 ($23.63) in a research report on Friday, February 4th. HSBC lowered Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets raised Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $26.20 to $23.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th.

Get Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy alerts:

Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy stock opened at $20.51 on Thursday. Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy has a twelve month low of $17.81 and a twelve month high of $40.41. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.36.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy stock. Cacti Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy, S.A. ( OTCMKTS:GCTAF Get Rating ) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 98,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the quarter. Cacti Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy were worth $2,348,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

About Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy (Get Rating)

Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy SA engages in the provision of renewable energy services. It operates through the Wind Turbine and Operations Maintenance segments. Its products and services include onshore and offshore wind turbines and service wind. The company was founded by Juan Luis Arregui Ciarsolo on January 28, 1976 and is headquartered in Vizcaya, Spain.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.