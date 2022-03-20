Analysts Set Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) PT at $368.56

Shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-five ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and twenty-one have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $352.82.

TWLO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Twilio from $450.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 7th. TheStreet lowered Twilio from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. Barclays raised Twilio from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $375.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on Twilio in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $240.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on Twilio from $283.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th.

In other news, CRO Marc Boroditsky sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $267.40, for a total transaction of $267,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Khozema Shipchandler sold 3,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.78, for a total value of $556,569.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 35,010 shares of company stock valued at $8,049,361. Insiders own 4.96% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Twilio during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $384,675,000. Sands Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Twilio by 20.3% during the third quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 5,451,329 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,739,247,000 after purchasing an additional 920,349 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Twilio by 25.0% during the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 4,059,214 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,068,953,000 after purchasing an additional 810,637 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in Twilio by 30.0% during the fourth quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,984,512 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $792,537,000 after purchasing an additional 689,360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new position in Twilio during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,456,000. 77.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TWLO stock traded up $9.38 during trading on Friday, hitting $159.66. The company had a trading volume of 4,408,454 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,887,244. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $178.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $260.78. The company has a current ratio of 8.43, a quick ratio of 8.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market cap of $28.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.35 and a beta of 1.40. Twilio has a fifty-two week low of $123.05 and a fifty-two week high of $412.68.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The technology company reported ($1.25) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.94) by ($0.31). The business had revenue of $842.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $768.89 million. Twilio had a negative return on equity of 6.13% and a negative net margin of 33.43%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.80) EPS. On average, analysts expect that Twilio will post -3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Twilio, Inc engages in the development of communications software, cloud-based platform, and services. Its products include Twilio flex, messaging, programmable voice, programmable video, elastic SIP trunking, and IoT. The company was founded by John Wolthuis, Jeffery G. Lawson, and Evan Cooke in March 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

