Analyzing Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) & ITEX (OTCMKTS:ITEX)

Phreesia (NYSE:PHR – Get Rating) and ITEX (OTCMKTS:ITEX – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability and earnings.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

96.1% of Phreesia shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.6% of Phreesia shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 32.0% of ITEX shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Phreesia has a beta of 1.41, meaning that its share price is 41% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ITEX has a beta of 0.2, meaning that its share price is 80% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Phreesia and ITEX’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Phreesia $148.68 million 9.95 -$27.29 million ($1.61) -17.94 ITEX N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

ITEX has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Phreesia.

Profitability

This table compares Phreesia and ITEX’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Phreesia -40.51% -18.66% -16.22% ITEX N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Phreesia and ITEX, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Phreesia 0 3 9 0 2.75 ITEX 0 0 0 0 N/A

Phreesia currently has a consensus price target of $62.75, suggesting a potential upside of 117.28%. Given Phreesia’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Phreesia is more favorable than ITEX.

Summary

Phreesia beats ITEX on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Phreesia (Get Rating)

Phreesia, Inc. is a healthcare software company, which engages in the provision of patient check-in solutions for medical practices. The firm offers appointments, clinical support, integration, registration, patient activation, analytics and reports, revenue cycle, patient surveys, and privacy and security products. Its solutions include health systems, multi-specialty, and federally qualified health centers (FQHCs). The company was founded by Chaim Indig and Evan Roberts in January 2005 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

About ITEX (Get Rating)

ITEX Corp. operates as a marketplace for cashless business transactions. The firm provides services to its member businesses through its independent licensed brokers and franchise network. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Bellevue, WA.

