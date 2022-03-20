Andrew Boorman Purchases 10,000 Shares of Cenkos Securities plc (LON:CNKS) Stock

Cenkos Securities plc (LON:CNKS – Get Rating) insider Andrew Boorman purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 68 ($0.88) per share, with a total value of £6,800 ($8,842.65).

Shares of CNKS opened at GBX 71 ($0.92) on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of £40.25 million and a P/E ratio of 14.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.53. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 68.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 75.68. Cenkos Securities plc has a twelve month low of GBX 50.16 ($0.65) and a twelve month high of GBX 97 ($1.26).

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 26th will be given a dividend of GBX 3 ($0.04) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 26th. This represents a yield of 5.04%. This is a boost from Cenkos Securities’s previous dividend of $1.25. Cenkos Securities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.71%.

Cenkos Securities plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides corporate finance, nomad and broking, and research and execution services to small and mid-cap growth companies and investment funds in the United Kingdom. The company offers technical advice on various forms of corporate transactions, including IPOs, fundraisings, mergers and acquisitions, disposals, restructurings, and tender offers.

