Angel Oak Mortgage, Inc. (NYSE:AOMR) Raises Dividend to $0.45 Per Share

Angel Oak Mortgage, Inc. (NYSE:AOMR – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 16th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.45 per share on Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.08%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 21st. This is a positive change from Angel Oak Mortgage’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36.

Shares of AOMR opened at $16.25 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $16.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.02. Angel Oak Mortgage has a 12 month low of $14.15 and a 12 month high of $19.00.

Angel Oak Mortgage (NYSE:AOMR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 15th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.27). On average, equities analysts forecast that Angel Oak Mortgage will post 1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AOMR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Angel Oak Mortgage from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Angel Oak Mortgage from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Angel Oak Mortgage presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.50.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in Angel Oak Mortgage during the second quarter valued at about $45,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in Angel Oak Mortgage during the second quarter valued at about $63,000. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in Angel Oak Mortgage during the third quarter valued at about $66,000. American International Group Inc. bought a new position in Angel Oak Mortgage during the third quarter valued at about $67,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in Angel Oak Mortgage during the third quarter valued at about $252,000. 70.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Angel Oak Mortgage, Inc, a real estate finance company, focuses on acquiring and investing in first lien non- qualified mortgage loans and other mortgage-related assets in the United States mortgage market. The company qualifies as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders.

