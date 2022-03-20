Anterix Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEX) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.13 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Anterix Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEX – Get Rating) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.13) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Anterix’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.45 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.70). Anterix posted earnings per share of ($0.62) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 79%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, June 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Anterix will report full-year earnings of ($1.61) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.18) to ($1.03). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($1.77) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.41) to ($1.12). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Anterix.

Get Anterix alerts:

Anterix (NASDAQ:ATEX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.65) by ($0.04). Anterix had a negative return on equity of 22.93% and a negative net margin of 5,120.54%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.69) EPS.

A number of research analysts have commented on ATEX shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Anterix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, December 31st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Anterix from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Anterix from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.00.

ATEX traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $57.46. 65,841 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 71,834. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.68 and a beta of 0.46. Anterix has a one year low of $43.40 and a one year high of $66.55. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.89.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ATEX. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Anterix by 2.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 240,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,426,000 after buying an additional 6,181 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Anterix by 3.2% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 80,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,815,000 after purchasing an additional 2,473 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Anterix in the second quarter valued at approximately $245,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Anterix in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,704,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in shares of Anterix by 74,875.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 2,995 shares in the last quarter. 82.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Anterix Company Profile (Get Rating)

Anterix, Inc operates as a wireless communications company. The firm focuses on commercializing spectrum assets to enable targeted utility and critical infrastructure customers to deploy private broadband networks, technologies and solutions. It’s solutions include Private LTE and Active Ecosystem. The company was founded by Peter Joel Lasensky and Richard Edward Rohmann in 1997 and is headquartered in Woodland Park, NJ.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Anterix (ATEX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Anterix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anterix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.