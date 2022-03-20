Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) Stake Reduced by Retirement Systems of Alabama

Retirement Systems of Alabama cut its holdings in Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 80,423 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,305 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Anthem were worth $37,279,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its holdings in Anthem by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 27,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,874,000 after buying an additional 1,814 shares during the period. Sanders Capital LLC raised its holdings in Anthem by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 3,977,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,640,909,000 after buying an additional 330,942 shares during the period. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC raised its holdings in Anthem by 54.4% during the 3rd quarter. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC now owns 222,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,850,000 after buying an additional 78,319 shares during the period. Central Bank & Trust Co. raised its holdings in Anthem by 17.7% during the 3rd quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 1,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the period. Finally, Archford Capital Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Anthem by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 3,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,211,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.97% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Ronald W. Penczek sold 2,763 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $453.48, for a total transaction of $1,252,965.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Peter D. Haytaian sold 17,703 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $460.71, for a total transaction of $8,155,949.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,889 shares of company stock worth $10,532,411 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ANTM opened at $478.02 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $121.06 billion, a PE ratio of 19.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.04. Anthem, Inc. has a one year low of $345.34 and a one year high of $482.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $453.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $427.27.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported $5.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.11 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.47 billion. Anthem had a net margin of 4.40% and a return on equity of 18.20%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.54 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Anthem, Inc. will post 28.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th will be issued a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.71%.

ANTM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on Anthem from $559.00 to $574.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Anthem from $490.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Mizuho raised Anthem from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $450.00 to $510.00 in a research note on Monday, December 20th. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on Anthem from $465.00 to $483.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, Argus boosted their price target on Anthem from $475.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $484.30.

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small groups, individuals, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

