Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLE) Reaches New 52-Week High After Dividend Announcement

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Friday following a dividend announcement from the company. The company traded as high as $18.42 and last traded at $18.33, with a volume of 25024 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $18.29.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Investors of record on Monday, April 4th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 1st. Apple Hospitality REIT’s dividend payout ratio is presently 750.00%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from $19.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Apple Hospitality REIT currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.33.

The company has a current ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 230.63 and a beta of 1.13.

In related news, Director Howard E. Woolley bought 1,670 shares of Apple Hospitality REIT stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.96 per share, with a total value of $29,993.20. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 7.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,973,768 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $338,726,000 after acquiring an additional 1,040,710 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 15.5% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,405,528 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $151,899,000 after acquiring an additional 1,260,398 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,057,058 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $146,361,000 after acquiring an additional 570,210 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,353,960 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $102,544,000 after acquiring an additional 347,057 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 36.5% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,327,751 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $102,193,000 after acquiring an additional 1,692,032 shares during the period. 79.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Apple Hospitality REIT Company Profile (NYSE:APLE)

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust company, which invests in income-producing real estate, primarily in the lodging sector. It owns hotels located in urban, high-end suburban, and developing markets throughout states, which operates under Marriott, Hilton, or Hyatt brands.

