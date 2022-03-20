Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Sold by Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc.

Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 69,224 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 3,344 shares during the period. Apple makes up approximately 1.3% of Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $12,292,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Kwmg LLC boosted its position in Apple by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 10,594 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,881,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its position in Apple by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 472,410 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $83,885,000 after purchasing an additional 44,628 shares in the last quarter. Midwest Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Apple by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Midwest Wealth Management Inc. now owns 27,614 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $4,903,000 after purchasing an additional 928 shares in the last quarter. Patron Partners LLC boosted its position in Apple by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Patron Partners LLC now owns 47,764 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $8,481,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Radnor Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Apple during the fourth quarter worth $9,239,000. 56.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Apple alerts:

A number of analysts have commented on AAPL shares. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Apple from $150.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Tigress Financial upped their price objective on Apple from $198.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Barclays upped their price objective on Apple from $169.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $189.51.

In related news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,986 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.29, for a total value of $344,153.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.78, for a total value of $4,369,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AAPL opened at $163.98 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.68 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.19. Apple Inc. has a one year low of $118.86 and a one year high of $182.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.04. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $166.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $160.41.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The iPhone maker reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.21. Apple had a return on equity of 149.81% and a net margin of 26.58%. The company had revenue of $123.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.68 EPS. Apple’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 7th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 4th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.57%.

About Apple (Get Rating)

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.