Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Sold by Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC

Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC lowered its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 127,084 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 2,023 shares during the period. Apple comprises 4.3% of Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $22,566,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Apple by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 259,894,947 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $36,670,642,000 after purchasing an additional 5,732,451 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Apple by 1.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 128,279,150 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $18,151,501,000 after buying an additional 2,419,441 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of Apple by 1.1% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 69,224,701 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $9,795,295,000 after buying an additional 759,577 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Apple by 0.5% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 38,254,461 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $5,413,006,000 after purchasing an additional 197,442 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Apple by 1.1% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 37,075,583 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $5,246,196,000 after purchasing an additional 414,835 shares during the last quarter. 56.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Shares of NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $163.98 on Friday. Apple Inc. has a 52 week low of $118.86 and a 52 week high of $182.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $166.35 and its 200-day moving average is $160.41. The firm has a market cap of $2.68 trillion, a PE ratio of 27.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.04.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 7th were paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 4th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.57%.
In other Apple news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.78, for a total value of $4,369,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,986 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.29, for a total value of $344,153.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.
Several brokerages recently issued reports on AAPL. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on Apple from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Apple from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Apple from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price objective on shares of Apple from $184.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $189.51.
Apple Profile (Get Rating)
Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.
