Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Stake Reduced by Kestra Advisory Services LLC

Kestra Advisory Services LLC lowered its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,205,984 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 116,514 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for 4.0% of Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $391,717,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of AAPL. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apple in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,238,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 125,859,709 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $17,237,745,000 after buying an additional 3,472,624 shares during the period. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 50,449 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $7,138,000 after buying an additional 1,004 shares during the period. TrimTabs Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. TrimTabs Asset Management LLC now owns 74,519 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $10,948,000 after buying an additional 2,179 shares during the period. Finally, Pensionfund DSM Netherlands raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 18.5% in the 3rd quarter. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands now owns 230,900 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $32,672,000 after buying an additional 36,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 56.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AAPL opened at $163.98 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.68 trillion, a PE ratio of 27.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. Apple Inc. has a 52-week low of $118.86 and a 52-week high of $182.94. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $166.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $160.41.

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The iPhone maker reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $123.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.53 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 149.81% and a net margin of 26.58%. The business’s revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.68 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 10th. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th were given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 4th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.57%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on AAPL. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Apple from $170.00 to $185.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Apple from $185.00 to $190.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $210.00 price target on Apple in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on Apple from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on Apple from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Apple presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $189.51.

In other Apple news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,986 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.29, for a total transaction of $344,153.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.78, for a total value of $4,369,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

