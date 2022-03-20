Apyx Medical (NASDAQ:APYX) Given New $12.00 Price Target at Piper Sandler

Apyx Medical (NASDAQ:APYX – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Piper Sandler from $20.00 to $12.00 in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Apyx Medical from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th.
APYX stock opened at $7.41 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.17 and its 200-day moving average is $12.13. The company has a market cap of $254.46 million, a P/E ratio of -17.64 and a beta of 1.00. Apyx Medical has a twelve month low of $5.50 and a twelve month high of $17.50.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Apyx Medical by 69.0% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Apyx Medical by 125.8% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,944 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new position in Apyx Medical during the 4th quarter worth about $51,000. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new position in Apyx Medical during the 4th quarter worth about $62,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Apyx Medical by 289.8% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 4,048 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.47% of the company’s stock.
About Apyx Medical (Get Rating)
Apyx Medical Corp. operates as an energy-based medical technology company. The firm engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing a range of electrosurgical products and technologies, as well as related medical products used the offices of doctors, surgery centers, and hospitals worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Advanced Energy and Original Equipment Manufacture (OME).
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Apyx Medical (APYX)
- 3 “Boring” Stocks to Consider Adding Now
- 3 Must-Buy Warren Buffett Stocks for Volatile Times
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/14 – 3/18
- What’s Going On With Ralph Lauren (NYSE: RL)?
- The Institutions Are Buying The Dip In FedEx
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Apyx Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apyx Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.