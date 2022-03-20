Arbor Investment Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Arbor Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,079 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,308 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF accounts for 1.2% of Arbor Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $6,395,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 2,933.3% in the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 364 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 29.3% in the 4th quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,657 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $446,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares in the last quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,372,000. Regal Wealth Group Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. Regal Wealth Group Inc. now owns 161,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,087,000 after purchasing an additional 16,530 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scharf Investments LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,895,000.

NYSEARCA:IWD traded up $0.58 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $165.40. The stock had a trading volume of 5,480,869 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,609,875. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $146.94 and a 52 week high of $171.42. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $163.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $163.35.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

