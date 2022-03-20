Arbor Investment Advisors LLC Buys 1,576 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Arbor Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 454,377 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,576 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF makes up approximately 6.7% of Arbor Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $35,750,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EFA. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 58,152,799 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,536,499,000 after purchasing an additional 2,178,268 shares during the period. BOKF NA purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $95,489,000. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 114.3% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,021,241 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $157,676,000 after acquiring an additional 1,078,037 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1,000.9% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,155,929 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $90,174,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050,929 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FFT Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 5,662.8% during the 3rd quarter. FFT Wealth Management LLC now owns 849,844 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $66,296,000 after acquiring an additional 835,097 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEARCA:EFA traded up $0.71 during trading on Friday, hitting $73.77. 35,286,414 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 42,627,464. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $74.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $77.77. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $66.54 and a 12-month high of $82.29.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

