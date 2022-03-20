Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on ACGL. UBS Group lifted their price target on Arch Capital Group from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Arch Capital Group from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Arch Capital Group from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Arch Capital Group in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They set a buy rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their price objective on Arch Capital Group from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Arch Capital Group presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $52.60.

Arch Capital Group stock opened at $45.84 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.38 billion, a PE ratio of 8.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.85. Arch Capital Group has a 12 month low of $36.21 and a 12 month high of $49.15. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

Arch Capital Group ( NASDAQ:ACGL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The insurance provider reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.26 billion. Arch Capital Group had a return on equity of 11.51% and a net margin of 23.32%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.56 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Arch Capital Group will post 4.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Arch Capital Group news, CFO Francois Morin sold 12,351 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.36, for a total transaction of $572,592.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 3.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACGL. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 452.5% in the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 127,606 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,872,000 after purchasing an additional 104,509 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 227.6% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 97,887 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,737,000 after purchasing an additional 68,004 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 928,647 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $35,457,000 after purchasing an additional 8,585 shares during the period. Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arch Capital Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $7,636,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 98.2% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,106 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.46% of the company’s stock.

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; collateral protection, debt cancellation, and service contract reimbursement products; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

