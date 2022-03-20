Arlo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ARLO) Shares Sold by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank cut its stake in Arlo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ARLO – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 74,246 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,788 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank owned approximately 0.09% of Arlo Technologies worth $482,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Orion Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Arlo Technologies by 37.5% in the third quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 47,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after acquiring an additional 13,000 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Arlo Technologies by 85.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 707,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,789,000 after acquiring an additional 325,020 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Arlo Technologies by 8.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,420,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,388,000 after acquiring an additional 193,238 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in Arlo Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $475,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in shares of Arlo Technologies by 154,121.4% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 21,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 21,577 shares in the last quarter. 67.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Arlo Technologies alerts:

In other Arlo Technologies news, CFO Gordon Mattingly sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $100,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ARLO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Arlo Technologies from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. BWS Financial boosted their price objective on Arlo Technologies from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Arlo Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on Arlo Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Arlo Technologies from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Arlo Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.25.

Shares of ARLO opened at $9.51 on Friday. Arlo Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $5.48 and a one year high of $11.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $806.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.19 and a beta of 1.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.17.

Arlo Technologies (NYSE:ARLO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $142.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.96 million. Arlo Technologies had a negative return on equity of 47.08% and a negative net margin of 12.88%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.19) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Arlo Technologies, Inc. will post -0.73 EPS for the current year.

About Arlo Technologies (Get Rating)

Arlo Technologies, Inc engages in the provision and development of cloud infrastructure and mobile app for smart connected devices. It offers wire-free smart Wi-Fi and LTE-enabled cameras, advanced baby monitors, smart security lights, and audio doorbell. The company was founded in January 2018 and is headquartered in Carlsbad, CA.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Arlo Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arlo Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.