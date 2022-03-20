Aroundtown (OTCMKTS:AANNF) Stock Price Down 1.9%

Aroundtown SA (OTCMKTS:AANNF – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 1.9% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $5.15 and last traded at $5.15. Approximately 190 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 2,936 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.25.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AANNF. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Aroundtown from €5.90 ($6.48) to €5.50 ($6.04) in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Barclays initiated coverage on Aroundtown in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. They issued an “underweight” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Aroundtown from €8.50 ($9.34) to €7.20 ($7.91) in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Societe Generale raised shares of Aroundtown from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.70 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.58.

Aroundtown SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate company in Germany, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Belgium, and internationally. It invests in commercial and residential real estate properties, such as office, hotel, logistics, wholesale, retail, and other properties. The company was formerly known as Aroundtown Property Holdings PLC and changed its name to Aroundtown SA in September 2017.

