Asset Dedication LLC Acquires 224 Shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Asset Dedication LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 29,353 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $2,374,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of SCHD. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 4,361.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,000 after acquiring an additional 7,502 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 3.2% during the second quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 43,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,289,000 after acquiring an additional 1,332 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 108.1% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 44,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,340,000 after acquiring an additional 22,952 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 4.3% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 10,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $805,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 68.2% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 42,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,241,000 after acquiring an additional 17,371 shares in the last quarter.

SCHD stock traded up $0.17 during trading on Friday, reaching $78.76. The stock had a trading volume of 2,735,319 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,865,172. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a one year low of $70.74 and a one year high of $82.47. The company’s 50 day moving average is $78.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.87.

