Asset Dedication LLC Buys 628 Shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Asset Dedication LLC raised its stake in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) by 138.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,081 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 628 shares during the quarter. Asset Dedication LLC’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $414,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NOC. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Northrop Grumman in the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,643,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,725,988 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $627,275,000 after acquiring an additional 119,686 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 302.3% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 4,055 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,474,000 after acquiring an additional 3,047 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 84,376 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $30,664,000 after acquiring an additional 984 shares during the period. Finally, Cypress Capital Group bought a new position in Northrop Grumman in the 3rd quarter valued at about $219,000. 83.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Northrop Grumman alerts:

In other news, VP Mary D. Petryszyn sold 168 shares of Northrop Grumman stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $384.99, for a total transaction of $64,678.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Michael A. Hardesty sold 347 shares of Northrop Grumman stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $397.00, for a total transaction of $137,759.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,738 shares of company stock worth $4,485,857 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on NOC. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $428.00 to $521.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $416.00 to $437.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Northrop Grumman from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. StockNews.com raised shares of Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Northrop Grumman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $410.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Northrop Grumman currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $427.27.

Northrop Grumman stock traded down $0.85 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $427.95. The company had a trading volume of 1,809,662 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,460,060. Northrop Grumman Co. has a fifty-two week low of $307.31 and a fifty-two week high of $490.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The company has a market cap of $66.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.75. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $407.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $383.44.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The aerospace company reported $6.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.95 by $0.05. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 19.64% and a return on equity of 35.83%. The firm had revenue of $8.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $6.59 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 24.75 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th were given a $1.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. This represents a $6.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.40%.

Northrop Grumman Profile (Get Rating)

Northrop Grumman Corp. engages in the provision of advanced aircraft systems. It operates through the following segments: Aeronautics Systems, Defense Systems, Mission Systems, and Space Systems. The Aeronautics Systems segment is involved in the design, development, production, integration, sustainment, and modernization of advanced aircraft systems for the U.S.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Northrop Grumman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northrop Grumman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.