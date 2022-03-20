Asset Dedication LLC Cuts Stock Position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Asset Dedication LLC cut its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Get Rating) by 65.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,839 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,395 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $237,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 29,258,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,127,976,000 after acquiring an additional 304,151 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 17,718,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,288,648,000 after purchasing an additional 341,716 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,383,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $693,503,000 after purchasing an additional 24,798 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,414,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,221,000 after purchasing an additional 439,038 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,406,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,758,000 after purchasing an additional 170,112 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVW traded up $1.43 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $74.96. The company had a trading volume of 3,124,743 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,048,437. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $62.84 and a 12-month high of $85.09. The company has a fifty day moving average of $74.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $77.91.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

