Asset Dedication LLC Has $335,000 Stock Holdings in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Asset Dedication LLC raised its stake in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) by 871.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 515 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 462 shares during the quarter. Asset Dedication LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $335,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NOW. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in ServiceNow by 1.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,277,395 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,999,292,000 after purchasing an additional 86,441 shares during the last quarter. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands acquired a new position in ServiceNow during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,742,000. Windsor Group LTD grew its holdings in ServiceNow by 5.3% during the third quarter. Windsor Group LTD now owns 1,049 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $664,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Stonnington Group LLC grew its holdings in ServiceNow by 20.2% during the third quarter. Stonnington Group LLC now owns 7,238 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $4,470,000 after purchasing an additional 1,215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its holdings in ServiceNow by 5.0% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 424 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NOW traded up $13.20 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $579.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,278,411 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,455,029. ServiceNow, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $448.27 and a fifty-two week high of $707.60. The company has a market capitalization of $115.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 508.67, a P/E/G ratio of 10.80 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $554.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $616.84.

ServiceNow ( NYSE:NOW Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The information technology services provider reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.03. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 9.43% and a net margin of 3.90%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.16 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NOW. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on ServiceNow from $775.00 to $660.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on ServiceNow from $765.00 to $700.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on ServiceNow from $807.00 to $810.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Piper Sandler raised ServiceNow from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $650.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on ServiceNow from $650.00 to $600.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ServiceNow currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $694.07.

In related news, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 15,000 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $577.36, for a total value of $8,660,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Gina Mastantuono sold 738 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $550.10, for a total value of $405,973.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 40,386 shares of company stock valued at $23,239,132. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

