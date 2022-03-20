Asset Dedication LLC Increases Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap ESG Optimized ETF (BATS:ESML)

Asset Dedication LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap ESG Optimized ETF (BATS:ESML – Get Rating) by 39.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,835 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,349 shares during the quarter. Asset Dedication LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap ESG Optimized ETF were worth $481,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap ESG Optimized ETF by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 193,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,546,000 after buying an additional 6,910 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap ESG Optimized ETF by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 127,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,955,000 after buying an additional 14,922 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap ESG Optimized ETF by 119.3% in the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 96,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,771,000 after buying an additional 52,579 shares during the period. Blue Edge Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap ESG Optimized ETF by 28.9% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Edge Capital LLC now owns 81,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,182,000 after buying an additional 18,287 shares during the period. Finally, Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap ESG Optimized ETF by 2,670.2% in the 3rd quarter. Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC now owns 79,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,110,000 after buying an additional 76,849 shares during the period.

Get iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap ESG Optimized ETF alerts:

Shares of BATS ESML traded up $0.41 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $38.30. 136,080 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.27.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESML? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap ESG Optimized ETF (BATS:ESML – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap ESG Optimized ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap ESG Optimized ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.