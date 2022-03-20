Asset Dedication LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCS)

Asset Dedication LLC increased its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCS – Get Rating) by 22.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 269,882 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 49,840 shares during the quarter. Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF comprises about 0.7% of Asset Dedication LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position. Asset Dedication LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $6,118,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter worth about $205,000. Flaharty Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter worth about $247,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF by 6.0% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 11,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 652 shares during the period. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter worth about $363,000.

Shares of BSCS stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $21.33. 60,429 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 52,402. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.49. Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $21.01 and a 12-month high of $23.44.

