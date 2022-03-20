Asset Dedication LLC Sells 183 Shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Asset Dedication LLC decreased its position in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 9,617 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 183 shares during the quarter. Asset Dedication LLC’s holdings in MetLife were worth $601,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MET. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of MetLife by 6.0% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,794 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $296,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank raised its position in shares of MetLife by 4.6% during the third quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 8,708 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $538,000 after buying an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division raised its position in shares of MetLife by 1.3% during the third quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 19,648 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,213,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands bought a new stake in shares of MetLife during the third quarter valued at approximately $864,000. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of MetLife by 68.8% during the third quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 10,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $667,000 after buying an additional 4,400 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on MET shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of MetLife in a report on Friday, January 21st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of MetLife in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $77.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of MetLife from $75.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of MetLife from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of MetLife in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $74.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.29.

Shares of NYSE:MET traded up $0.28 on Friday, hitting $68.45. 10,930,320 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,036,759. MetLife, Inc. has a 12 month low of $55.21 and a 12 month high of $72.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.18. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $64.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.14 and a quick ratio of 0.14.

MetLife (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.75. MetLife had a return on equity of 11.96% and a net margin of 9.22%. The business had revenue of $20.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.67 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.03 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that MetLife, Inc. will post 7.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 8th were issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 7th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.80%. MetLife’s payout ratio is currently 26.23%.

In related news, EVP Steven J. Goulart sold 56,857 shares of MetLife stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.29, for a total value of $3,996,478.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michel Khalaf sold 42,748 shares of MetLife stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.74, for a total value of $2,596,513.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

MetLife, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and institutional customers. It offers life insurance, annuities, automobile and homeowner’s insurance and retail banking services to individuals as well as group insurance, reinsurance and retirement and savings products and services.

