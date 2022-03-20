Asset Dedication LLC Sells 208 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTM)

Asset Dedication LLC reduced its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTM – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 34,303 shares of the company’s stock after selling 208 shares during the quarter. Asset Dedication LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF were worth $2,006,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SPTM. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF by 32.6% during the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $134,000. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. raised its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. now owns 6,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 7,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,000 after purchasing an additional 818 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $445,000.

NYSEARCA SPTM traded up $0.62 on Friday, reaching $55.00. 635,652 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 771,803. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $54.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.57. SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF has a 12 month low of $47.60 and a 12 month high of $59.08.

