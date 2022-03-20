Asset Dedication LLC Sells 584 Shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Asset Dedication LLC reduced its holdings in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) by 25.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,679 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 584 shares during the quarter. Asset Dedication LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $158,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in General Electric in the third quarter worth $32,000. Accel Wealth Management increased its position in General Electric by 63.2% in the fourth quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 475 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC increased its position in General Electric by 416.8% in the third quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC now owns 646 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 521 shares during the last quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new stake in General Electric in the fourth quarter worth $71,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC increased its position in General Electric by 25.6% in the fourth quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 1,030 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. 70.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GE stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $95.59. 7,148,847 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,817,423. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $95.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $99.25. General Electric has a 12 month low of $85.29 and a 12 month high of $116.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $105.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.34, a PEG ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 0.96.

General Electric ( NYSE:GE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.09. General Electric had a positive return on equity of 6.62% and a negative net margin of 8.80%. The firm had revenue of $20.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that General Electric will post 3.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 7th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -5.14%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on GE. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on General Electric from $105.00 to $102.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Barclays reduced their price target on General Electric from $122.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on General Electric from $122.00 to $116.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on General Electric from $113.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $124.00 price target on shares of General Electric in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $119.60.

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through four segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, and Healthcare segments. The Power segment offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

