ATC Coin Price Up 7.6% Over Last Week (ATCC)

ATC Coin (ATCC) traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on March 20th. One ATC Coin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, ATC Coin has traded up 7.6% against the US dollar. ATC Coin has a market capitalization of $170,982.95 and approximately $24.00 worth of ATC Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get ATC Coin alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000289 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $114.65 or 0.00274886 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.01 or 0.00014398 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000988 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001306 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0630 or 0.00000151 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000475 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001558 BTC.

About ATC Coin

ATCC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 20th, 2017. ATC Coin’s total supply is 410,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 409,953,792 coins. ATC Coin’s official website is www.atccoin.com . ATC Coin’s official Twitter account is @atccofficial

According to CryptoCompare, “ATC Coin is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. It has an 84m supply. ATC Coin is a free open source peer-to-peer electronic cash system that is completely decentralized, without the need for a central server or trusted parties. Users hold the crypto keys to their own money and transact directly with each other, with the help of a P2P network to check for double-spending. “

Buying and Selling ATC Coin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ATC Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ATC Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ATC Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Updates for ATC Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ATC Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.