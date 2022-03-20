Atlas Technical Consultants (NASDAQ:ATCX) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Atlas Technical Consultants (NASDAQ:ATCX – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $13.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Atlas Technical Consultants Inc. provides technical testing, inspection engineering and consulting services. It serves transportation, commercial, water, government, education and industrial markets. Atlas Technical Consultants Inc., formerly known as Boxwood Merger Corp., is based in Austin, Texas. “

Get Atlas Technical Consultants alerts:

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Atlas Technical Consultants from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday.

Shares of NASDAQ ATCX opened at $12.21 on Thursday. Atlas Technical Consultants has a fifty-two week low of $7.50 and a fifty-two week high of $15.40. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.84. The firm has a market cap of $451.28 million, a PE ratio of -11.85 and a beta of 0.12.

Atlas Technical Consultants (NASDAQ:ATCX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.36). Atlas Technical Consultants had a negative net margin of 3.06% and a negative return on equity of 18.45%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.43) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Atlas Technical Consultants will post 0.62 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ATCX. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Atlas Technical Consultants in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,836,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Atlas Technical Consultants by 375.8% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 225,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,178,000 after purchasing an additional 177,764 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of Atlas Technical Consultants in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,540,000. Penbrook Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Atlas Technical Consultants in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,214,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Atlas Technical Consultants by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 724,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,098,000 after purchasing an additional 59,570 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 22.53% of the company’s stock.

About Atlas Technical Consultants (Get Rating)

Atlas Technical Consultants, Inc provides professional testing, inspection, engineering, environmental, and program management and consulting services in the United States. The company provides a range of technical services, helping its clients test, inspect, plan, design, certify, and manage various projects across various end markets.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Atlas Technical Consultants (ATCX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Atlas Technical Consultants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlas Technical Consultants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.