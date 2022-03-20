Avadel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVDL) Announces Earnings Results

Avadel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVDL – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.24) EPS.

Avadel Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $7.36 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.14. The company has a quick ratio of 11.70, a current ratio of 11.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. Avadel Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $4.93 and a 12-month high of $11.59.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 41.3% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 57,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $461,000 after purchasing an additional 16,654 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Avadel Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $205,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Avadel Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $184,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 130.2% in the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 41,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 23,397 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 189,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,531,000 after purchasing an additional 24,732 shares during the period. 55.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on AVDL shares. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Craig Hallum decreased their price target on shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals from $22.50 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday.

Avadel Pharmaceuticals Plc engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products. Its products include Bloxiverz, Vazculep, Nouress, and Akovaz. It focuses on approval of FT218, a formulation of sodium oxybate designed to treat excessive daytime sleepiness and cataplexy in adults with narcolepsy.

