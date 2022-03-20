Avadel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVDL) PT Lowered to $20.00 at Craig Hallum

Avadel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVDL – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Craig Hallum from $22.50 to $20.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on Avadel Pharmaceuticals from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 11th.

Shares of AVDL opened at $7.36 on Thursday. Avadel Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $4.93 and a 52-week high of $11.59. The company has a quick ratio of 11.70, a current ratio of 11.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $6.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.14. The stock has a market cap of $431.44 million, a PE ratio of -6.51 and a beta of 1.04.

Avadel Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:AVDL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.03. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.24) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Avadel Pharmaceuticals will post -1.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 214,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,447,000 after acquiring an additional 2,950 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 18.6% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 19,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 44,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,000 after buying an additional 3,472 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its holdings in Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 57,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $560,000 after buying an additional 4,215 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.74% of the company’s stock.

Avadel Pharmaceuticals Plc engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products. Its products include Bloxiverz, Vazculep, Nouress, and Akovaz. It focuses on approval of FT218, a formulation of sodium oxybate designed to treat excessive daytime sleepiness and cataplexy in adults with narcolepsy.

