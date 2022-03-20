Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $48.50.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on AGR shares. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered Avangrid from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Mizuho cut their target price on Avangrid from $47.00 to $42.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Avangrid from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $60.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Avangrid from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th.

Get Avangrid alerts:

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Avangrid by 0.9% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,697,474 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $276,898,000 after purchasing an additional 49,170 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Avangrid by 79.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,354,966 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $267,105,000 after purchasing an additional 2,374,803 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Avangrid by 79.6% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 2,738,917 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $136,617,000 after purchasing an additional 1,214,303 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Avangrid by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,302,336 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $65,500,000 after purchasing an additional 116,236 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Avangrid during the fourth quarter worth about $57,347,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Avangrid stock traded down $0.32 during trading on Friday, hitting $44.66. 1,746,798 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 723,416. The firm has a market cap of $17.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Avangrid has a 52-week low of $42.20 and a 52-week high of $55.57. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.91.

Avangrid (NYSE:AGR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.06. Avangrid had a return on equity of 4.12% and a net margin of 10.14%. The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.62 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Avangrid will post 2.07 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.94%. Avangrid’s payout ratio is 85.02%.

About Avangrid (Get Rating)

Avangrid, Inc, an energy services holding company, engages in the regulated energy transmission and distribution, and renewable energy generation businesses in the United States. The company operates through Networks and Renewables segments. It is involved in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity; and distribution, transportation, and sale of natural gas.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Avangrid Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avangrid and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.