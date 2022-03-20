Avaya Holdings Corp. (NYSE:AVYA) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Avaya Holdings Corp. (NYSE:AVYA – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $24.29.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Avaya from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Avaya from $20.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 10th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Avaya from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Avaya from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, BWS Financial lowered their target price on shares of Avaya from $40.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 10th.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVYA. FMR LLC bought a new position in Avaya during the first quarter valued at $20,120,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Avaya by 20.4% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 146,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,459,000 after acquiring an additional 24,764 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in Avaya by 16.4% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 46,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,261,000 after acquiring an additional 6,604 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in Avaya by 15.4% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 116,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,133,000 after acquiring an additional 15,537 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank increased its position in Avaya by 30.9% during the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 15,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,000 after acquiring an additional 3,681 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE:AVYA traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $13.20. 1,414,902 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 966,318. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.42. Avaya has a 1 year low of $11.42 and a 1 year high of $31.90. The company has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.20 and a beta of 1.53. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $15.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.28.

Avaya (NYSE:AVYA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.27). Avaya had a negative net margin of 2.55% and a positive return on equity of 59.67%. The firm had revenue of $713.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $736.59 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.90 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Avaya will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Avaya Holdings Corp. is a global provider of digital communication products, solutions and services for businesses. It operates through the following segments: Products & Solutions and Services. The Products & Solutions segment develops, markets and sells unified communications and collaboration and contact center solutions, offered on-premise, in the cloud or as a hybrid solution.

