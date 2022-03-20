AVROBIO, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVRO) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of AVROBIO, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVRO – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $8.71.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Stifel Europe dropped their price target on shares of AVROBIO from $9.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of AVROBIO from $6.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AVROBIO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. BTIG Research downgraded shares of AVROBIO from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of AVROBIO from $28.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 6th.

Get AVROBIO alerts:

NASDAQ:AVRO traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.60. The stock had a trading volume of 489,137 shares, compared to its average volume of 312,915. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.57 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.82. AVROBIO has a 52 week low of $1.27 and a 52 week high of $13.47.

AVROBIO ( NASDAQ:AVRO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.74) by $0.09. Equities research analysts anticipate that AVROBIO will post -2.15 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AVRO. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of AVROBIO in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of AVROBIO by 112.5% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 5,117 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in shares of AVROBIO in the third quarter worth approximately $63,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of AVROBIO in the third quarter worth approximately $63,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in shares of AVROBIO in the third quarter worth approximately $85,000. 67.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About AVROBIO (Get Rating)

Avrobio, Inc engages in the development of lentiviral-based gene therapies. It focuses on developing potentially curative ex vivo lentiviral-based gene therapies to treat patients with rare diseases following a single dose treatment regimen. The firm’s clinical-stage programs include Fabry, Gaucher Type 1, Hunter syndrome Gaucher Type 3, Pompe, and Cystinosis.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for AVROBIO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AVROBIO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.