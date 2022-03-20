Azuki Price Tops $0.0194 on Major Exchanges (AZUKI)

Azuki (AZUKI) traded down 8.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on March 20th. Azuki has a market cap of $219,147.55 and $2,802.00 worth of Azuki was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Azuki coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0194 or 0.00000047 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Azuki has traded 37.1% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002419 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001951 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.75 or 0.00045340 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0613 or 0.00000148 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,871.10 or 0.06941665 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $41,359.57 or 0.99997979 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.88 or 0.00040820 BTC.

About Azuki

Azuki’s total supply is 11,310,690 coins and its circulating supply is 11,284,984 coins. The official website for Azuki is dokidoki.finance . Azuki’s official Twitter account is @dokidokifinance and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Doki Doki Finance is a DeFi ecosystem project with original code and visuals inspired by Retro Japanese aesthetics. AZUKI is a secondary token created for the up-coming Doki Doki NFT DaPP and full-service NFT platform. “

Buying and Selling Azuki

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Azuki directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Azuki should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Azuki using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

