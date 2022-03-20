Azure Power Global (NYSE:AZRE) Trading Down 9.5%

Azure Power Global Limited (NYSE:AZRE – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 9.5% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $19.29 and last traded at $19.31. 6,379 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 198,561 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.33.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Azure Power Global from $39.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Azure Power Global in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Azure Power Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Azure Power Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.30.

Get Azure Power Global alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.87. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $16.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $935.19 million, a PE ratio of -22.50 and a beta of 0.73.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AZRE. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Azure Power Global by 91.6% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 1,979 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 946 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of Azure Power Global in the third quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Azure Power Global by 29.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,480 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Shay Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Azure Power Global by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Shay Capital LLC now owns 10,533 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $191,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of Azure Power Global during the 4th quarter worth about $198,000.

Azure Power Global Company Profile (NYSE:AZRE)

Azure Power Global Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the development, production, and sale of solar energy. It offers services to government utilities; and independent industrial and commercial customers. The company was founded by Harkanwal Singh Wadhwa and Inderpreet Singh Wadhwa in 2008 and is headquartered in New Delhi, India.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Azure Power Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Azure Power Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.