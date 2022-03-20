Azure Power Global (NYSE:AZRE) Trading Down 9.5%

Azure Power Global Limited (NYSE:AZRE – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 9.5% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $19.29 and last traded at $19.31. 6,379 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 198,561 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.33.
Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Azure Power Global from $39.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Azure Power Global in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Azure Power Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Azure Power Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.30.
The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.87. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $16.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $935.19 million, a PE ratio of -22.50 and a beta of 0.73.
Azure Power Global Company Profile (NYSE:AZRE)
Azure Power Global Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the development, production, and sale of solar energy. It offers services to government utilities; and independent industrial and commercial customers. The company was founded by Harkanwal Singh Wadhwa and Inderpreet Singh Wadhwa in 2008 and is headquartered in New Delhi, India.
